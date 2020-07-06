We were expecting the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to be launched in around a month’s time, but it seems we were mistaken.
According to SamMobile’s exclusive information, the handset will in fact be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.
The name will follow the new convention of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, with the Z supposedly added because “it intuitively communicates the idea of a fold while delivering a dynamic, youthful feel.”
While it unified all the foldable device under the Z-brand, there is no arguing that it is a ridiculous mouthful, and at 19 characters almost a full sentence all by itself.
The specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (SM-F9160) as we know it are below:
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|RAM
|12 GB
|Storage
|256 GB or 512 GB
|Screen
|7.7 inch internal Infinity-O screen with Ultra-Thin Glass
6.23 inch external display
|Battery
|4365mAh (2090mAh+2275mAh), 25w fast charging
|Connectivity
|5G
|Camera
|64-mp telephoto and a 16-mp ultrawide camera, 12 MP selfie camera
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be announced at Samsung’s Unpacked event on the 5th August 2020.