We were expecting the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2 to be launched in around a month’s time, but it seems we were mistaken.

According to SamMobile’s exclusive information, the handset will in fact be called the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

The name will follow the new convention of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, with the Z supposedly added because “it intuitively communicates the idea of a fold while delivering a dynamic, youthful feel.”

While it unified all the foldable device under the Z-brand, there is no arguing that it is a ridiculous mouthful, and at 19 characters almost a full sentence all by itself.

The specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (SM-F9160) as we know it are below:

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM 12 GB Storage 256 GB or 512 GB Screen 7.7 inch internal Infinity-O screen with Ultra-Thin Glass

6.23 inch external display Battery 4365mAh (2090mAh+2275mAh), 25w fast charging Connectivity 5G Camera 64-mp telephoto and a 16-mp ultrawide camera, 12 MP selfie camera

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 will be announced at Samsung’s Unpacked event on the 5th August 2020.