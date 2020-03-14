Deal Alert: Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle now available for just $249

You can now get a Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle for just $249 ($499 value). At $249 price point, I think Xbox One X offers great value to the gamers.

With 6 Teraflops of graphical power and 12GB of GDDR5 VRAM, the Xbox One X can play games with native 4K resolution running at up to 60 frames per second (fps). It also supports AMD FreeSync, when paired with a compatible monitor, which reduces screen tearing. The Xbox One X also supports HDR10 for a higher contrast ratio.

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle highlights:

Bundle includes: Xbox One X console, wireless controller, full game download of NBA 2K19, 1 month Xbox Game Pass trial, and 14 day Xbox Live Gold trial

Celebrate 20 years of redefining sports gaming with the #1 rated NBA video game simulation series in incredible 4K with HDR

Enjoy instant access to over 100 games out of the box with the included 1 month trial of Xbox Game Pass

Watch 4K Blu ray movies; stream 4K video on Netflix, and YouTube, among others; and listen to music with Spotify

With hundreds of Xbox 1 X Enhanced games, immersive true 4K gaming, and 40 percent more power than any other console, there’s never been a better time to game with Xbox 1 X

