Amazon is currently offering a 10% discount on Xbox credit, meaning $10 credit will now cost $9 and $100 credit will cost $90.

Xbox credit can be used as gift card for games and entertainment on Xbox and Windows. Buy the latest games, map packs, movies, TV, music, apps and more or buy and download blockbuster games the day they’re released.

They can be used as a credit card alternative, as part of your child’s allowance or as a gift.

Find the deal at Amazon here.