Deal Alert: Pre-order the new Apple iPad Pro to get a discount

Apple last week announced its next generation iPad Pro with the new Magic Keyboard accessory. The new iPad Pro is powered by the A12Z Bionic chip that delivers better performance than the comparable Windows laptops. In addition to that, the new breakthrough LiDAR Scanner on the back of the iPad Pro delivers cutting-edge depth-sensing capabilities.

You can now pre-order the new iPad Pro from Amazon to get a $49 discount. This offer is available for limited models, check them out below.

Learn more about the new iPad Pro below.

Performance:

The eight-core GPU in the A12Z Bionic, along with an enhanced thermal architecture and tuned performance controllers, gives iPad Pro the highest performance ever in an iPad.

Up to 10 hours battery life.

Faster Wi-Fi connectivity.

Gigabit-class LTE that’s 60 percent faster with support for more LTE bands than any other tablet.

Pro Display:

The edge-to-edge Liquid Retina display — in both 11-inch and 12.9-inch sizes.

Featuring P3 wide color support.

ProMotion technology automatically adjusts the display refresh rate up to 120 Hz for ultra-smooth scrolling and responsiveness.

Pro Cameras:

Features a 12MP Wide camera for capturing stunning photos and 4K video.

A 10MP Ultra Wide camera that zooms out two times to capture a much wider field of view.

Pro Audio with Studio-Quality Mics:

iPad Pro now features five studio-quality microphones for capturing super clean audio and the quietest details.

Delivers an immersive sound experience with four-speaker audio that automatically adjusts to any orientation.

Breakthrough LiDAR Scanner:

The breakthrough LiDAR Scanner measures the distance to surrounding objects up to 5 meters away, works both indoors and outdoors, and operates at the photon level at nano-second speeds.

New depth frameworks in iPadOS combine depth points measured by the LiDAR Scanner, data from both cameras and motion sensors, and is enhanced by computer vision algorithms on the A12Z Bionic for a more detailed understanding of a scene.

The LiDAR Scanner improves the Measure app, making it faster and easier to automatically calculate someone’s height, while helpful vertical and edge guides automatically appear to let users more quickly and accurately measure objects.

The Measure app also now comes with Ruler View for more granular measurements and allows users to save a list of all measurements, complete with screenshots for future use.

Trackpad Support Comes to iPadOS:

iPadOS 13.4 brings trackpad support to iPad for the first time.

The cursor appears as a circle that highlights user interface elements, text fields and apps on the Home screen and Dock, giving a clear indication of what users can click on.

Fluid gestures on the trackpad make it easy to switch between apps, access the app switcher and activate the Dock, Control Center and apps in Slide Over.

Most third-party apps work with no change at all, and developers can go even further with new APIs that let them deliver unique experiences in their apps.

Pro Accessories with Magic Keyboard:

Attaching magnetically to iPad Pro, the Magic Keyboard puts the beautiful Multi-Touch screen on display with its floating design.

Unique cantilevered hinges allow smooth adjustments of the viewing angle up to 130 degrees.

The portable and protective design of the Magic Keyboard delivers a full-size keyboard with backlit keys and a scissor mechanism that delivers 1mm travel, delivering the best typing experience ever on iPad.

The Magic Keyboard features USB-C pass-through charging, keeping the USB-C port on iPad Pro free for accessories including external drives and displays.

The click-anywhere trackpad on the Magic Keyboard complements the touch-first design of iPad for easy navigation and precise adjustments, adding even more versatility and productivity to the iPad Pro experience.

Source: Apple