Apple is planning to launch a new keyboard for iPad Pro which will come with a trackpad. The keyboard is expected to be similar to Microsoft’s own Surface Type Cover.

According to The Information, Apple is planning to launch the new keyboard along with new iPad Pro. Apple has already introduced mouse support for the iPad so the new keyboard would add more functionality to the iPad and make it closer to an actual PC. However, mouse support is currently limited and has to be enabled from accessibility settings.

That being said, if Apple decides to go ahead with full-fledged touchpad then the company will need to modify iPadOS to support the feature. Apple has been been making progress with iPadOS so we might see better mouse support soon. We don’t have any timeline on when to expect the refined mouse support or the new keyboard, but knowing Apple, it would be sooner than later.