Deal Alert: Save up to $129 on the new Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle

Microsoft last month announced the new Surface Go 2 device. The Surface Go 2 comes with the same thin, lightweight design as its predecessor, but now comes with a slightly larger 10.5-inch PixelSense display with 220 ppi. You can now save up to $129 on the Surface Go 2 Essentials Bundle from Microsoft Store.

Thanks to the 8th Generation Intel Core M processor, the Surface Go 2 delivers 64% faster performance when compared to the original Surface Go. Surface Go 2 also comes with improved battery life of up to 10 hours. Surface Go 2 also comes with Studio Mics, Microsoft’s dual microphone solution, to improve voice experience during video meetings. The 5MP front-facing camera offers great video calling experience. The Surface Go 2 accessories including the Type Cover will come in Platinum, Black, Poppy Red, and Ice Blue colors.

Find the deal here at Microsoft Store.

