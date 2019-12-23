Deal: Save up to 50% on PC games from Microsoft Store

If you’re into PC gaming, check out this new PC games sale at Microsoft Store. You can now save up to 50% on popular PC games including Sea of Thieves, Age of Empires, Forza Horizon 4, Metro Exodus, Sniper Elite V2, Sunset Overdrive and more. Find the links to order these games below.
- Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition – $24.99
- Age of Empires Definitive Edition – $9.99
- Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition – $49.99
- Gears 5 – $29.99
- Forza Motorsport 7 – $39.99
- Metro Exodus Gold Edition – $42.49
- Quantum Break – $9.99
- Sniper Elite V2 Remastered – $17.49
- Sunset Overdrive – $9.99
Find several other deals here at Microsoft Store. If you are into console gaming, you can get up to 67% discount on popular Xbox titles. Check out these deals here. If you are an Xbox Live Gold member, you can get an additional 10% discount on top of the regular discounts.
Comments