Deal: Save up to 50% on PC games from Microsoft Store

If you’re into PC gaming, check out this new PC games sale at Microsoft Store. You can now save up to 50% on popular PC games including Sea of Thieves, Age of Empires, Forza Horizon 4, Metro Exodus, Sniper Elite V2, Sunset Overdrive and more. Find the links to order these games below.

Find several other deals here at Microsoft Store. If you are into console gaming, you can get up to 67% discount on popular Xbox titles. Check out these deals here. If you are an Xbox Live Gold member, you can get an additional 10% discount on top of the regular discounts.