Doorbuster Deal: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with Intel Core i5, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD available for just $999

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is one of the best Windows laptops available in the market. You can now get a huge discount on the last gen ThinkPad X1 Carbon from Lenovo. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon with 10th Generation Intel Core i5-10210U Processor, 14.0″ FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, anti-glare, 400 nits, display, 16GB LPDDR3 2133MHz RAM and 512 GB PCIe SSD is now available for just $999 (was $2699).

With 10th Gen Intel Core processing, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 8 is faster than ever no matter the task. Given that it’s certified by Intel for mobile performance, it delivers long-lasting power and productivity when you’re on the go. Enjoy up to 19.5 hours* of battery life. When you do need some juice, Rapid Charge boosts battery life up to 80% in just an hour.

Like all ThinkPad laptops, this ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 7 is tested against 12 military-grade requirements and more than 200 quality checks to ensure it durability.

