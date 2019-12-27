Deal: Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 convertible laptop with 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $502

You can now get Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 laptop with 14-inch Full HD display, 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD for just $502. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 3500U mobile Processor and offers up to 8 hours of battery life. This laptop also supports fast charging that will allow you to charge your device to 80% in just 1 hour.

Highlights:

With a 1920 x 1080 Full HD touch screen Display and the powerful and efficient AMD Ryzen 5 3500U mobile Processor, you can work, stream, and game for hours, along with Radeon Vega 8 for fast video and photo editing. Includes HDMI, USB-C, and USB 3.1 inputs

Comprehensive, built-in, ongoing protection with Windows 10 helps protect you against viruses, malware, and ransomware

Convenient true block privacy shutter allows you to physically close your PC’s webcam whenever you’re not using it

With the included active Pen, you can draw or take notes directly on the screen, anywhere you go

Up to 10 hours of battery life with recharge Technology to power your laptop computer up to 80% in just one hour

