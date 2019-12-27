Deal: Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 convertible laptop with 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $502

You can now get Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 laptop with 14-inch Full HD display, 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD for just $502. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 3500U mobile Processor and offers up to 8 hours of battery life. This laptop also supports fast charging that will allow you to charge your device to 80% in just 1 hour.
Highlights:
- With a 1920 x 1080 Full HD touch screen Display and the powerful and efficient AMD Ryzen 5 3500U mobile Processor, you can work, stream, and game for hours, along with Radeon Vega 8 for fast video and photo editing. Includes HDMI, USB-C, and USB 3.1 inputs
- Comprehensive, built-in, ongoing protection with Windows 10 helps protect you against viruses, malware, and ransomware
- Convenient true block privacy shutter allows you to physically close your PC’s webcam whenever you’re not using it
- With the included active Pen, you can draw or take notes directly on the screen, anywhere you go
- Up to 10 hours of battery life with recharge Technology to power your laptop computer up to 80% in just one hour
Find the deal here on Amazon.
Comments