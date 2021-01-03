Deal Alert: New Jabra Elite 85t truly wireless earbuds now available for $170

Back in September, Jabra announced the new Jabra Elite 85t, the successor to the popular Elite 75t model. The Jabra Elite 85t features Active Noise Cancellation without compromising on the size. The dual chipset in the earbuds deliver strong ANC capability as well as optimal sound processing. The Elite 85t also comes with the 6-mic technology (three on each ear, two on the outside, one on the inside) for great call quality. The new Jabra Elite 85t truly wireless earbuds is now available for just $170 from Amazon US. Find the deal here at Amazon.

The 12mm speakers on the Elite 85t will deliver great sound and powerful bass. Jabra claims that Elite 85t will offer up to 5.5 hours of listening with ANC on, which extends to 25 hours with the charging case with ANC on and 31 hours with ANC off.

Jabra Elite 85t features: