Deal Alert: up to 50% off JBL over-ear headphones

JBL is a well-known brand in the speaker industry, and some of its entry-level and mid-range over-ear headphones are now available at a discounted price on Amazon. If you want to buy one for yourself or someone else, you can now save as much as up to 50% on the purchase. However, discounts are unavailable on all the mid-range and entry-level over-ear headphones.

The discounts are available on the following models, and their corresponding buying links are also given below. So, if you see the model you wanted to purchase below, you can now directly click on the buying link to make the purchase. Remember, the following models are available in multiple color options, and discounts are available on all the color options. You can also check out the specifications from the product page if you are into checking the finer details before making a purchase.

This is one of the rare opportunities where you can save up to 50% on mid-range and entry-level JBL over-ear headphones. You can buy your favorite JBL over-ear headphones at a discounted price here on this Amazon page.

Are you purchasing any of the above models? Let us know in the comments section.