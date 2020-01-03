It’s a time for celebration at Xbox. Not only has the fantastic GTA V been added to Xbox Game Pass, but Microsoft is now offering three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for $1!

Combining all three of Xbox’s subscription services – Xbox Live Gold, Xbox Game Pass Console and Xbox Game Pass PC – Microsoft is offering Xbox gamers the chance to start off the new year with a whole bunch of games.

As part of a 93% off lot promotion, gamers can get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just a single dollar. That is insane in the membrane, insane in the brain. Bonkers, off the chain, other words to fill a word count.

However, Microsoft isn’t just offering players a single month of the three-tiered service to digitally dine on. Oh no, that wouldn’t be enough! For now, if you delve into the deal, Xbox is giving you two free months of Ultimate for just a single dollar.

Slap me silly with my own damn wallet.

A word of warning: “Joining Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will upgrade your remaining Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass for Console or Xbox Game Pass for PC time into Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for the same amount of time, up to 36 months.” So don’t forget to cancel if you can’t afford to stay subscribed.

You can get the Game Pass deal here for UK customers or here for US customers.