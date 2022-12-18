Deal Alert: Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds discounted to $178

Amazon is offering a massive 36% discount on the Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds. Thanks to the discount, you can now buy a pair of those at $178 (usually $279.99). The deal is available in both color options: Black and Silver.

The last time we saw WF-1000XM4 coming down to $178 was during the Amazon Black Friday Deal. So if you have missed that opportunity, this is the perfect time to buy the pair.

Sony WF-1000XM4 are premium wireless earbuds, and now that Amazon is offering the discount, you can get premium-quality earbuds without spending a hefty price. But if you want to take a quick look at its highlighting features, here is what the WF-1000XM4 is all about:

Industry-leading noise cancellation

Exceptional sound and call quality

Smarter Listening

Compact design

Seamless user experience

You can buy Sony WF-1000XM4 at a discounted price here from Amazon.

After learning about the deal, are you planning to buy a pair of Sony’s premium wireless earbuds? Let us know in the comments section.