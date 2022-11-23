Early Black Friday Deal: Another chance to buy Sony WF-1000XM4 at their lowest prices

Sony is one of the leading names in the speaker industry, especially its premium quality products are one of the best you can buy from the market. Sony WF-1000XM4, the company’s premium wireless earbuds, is one of the most popular in the premium earbuds market. But a recent price drop on Amazon has brought the price down to the level of the price of high mid-range earbuds, thanks to early Black Friday sales on the e-commerce website.

Sony WF-1000XM4 is now available at $178 on Amazon. The discounted price is 36% less than the $279.99 price tag. This is for the second time the earbuds are selling at this low — the earbuds appeared with a $178 price tag earlier this month for a limited time. But if you missed that chance, you are now getting another to buy them at their lowest prices, and perhaps the last one for this year. The price drop is seen on both Black and Silver color variants. You can buy the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds at a discounted price here from Amazon.

WF-1000XM4 has a good set of features that every music lover will appreciate. Some of the highlighting features of the earbuds are given below.

Industry-leading noise canceling bluetooth earbuds with the new Integrated Processor V1

Exceptional sound quality with new Integrated Processor V1 and supporting LDAC codec.

Crystal-clear call quality, beamforming microphone and a bone-conduction sensor provide clear voice detection even in noisy environments

Speak-to-chat technology automatically reduces volume during conversations

8 hours long battery with Noise Canceling

IPX4 Water resistance

Easy wireless charging with Qi technology “Sony | Headphones Connect” App for Android /iOS

Ergonomic surface design for a better fit

Stable Bluetooth connection