Amazon Web Services (AWS) announced today that it will eliminate data transfer out (DTO) fees to the internet, making it easier and free for customers to migrate their data to other cloud providers and on-premises. The move mirrors Google Cloud’s recent decision to waive egress fees and aligns with the European Data Act’s emphasis on customer choice and flexibility.

AWS already offers 100GB free data transfer allocation per month, covering the needs of over 90% of its customer base. For those requiring additional data transfer capacity during migrations, AWS Support will now offer free DTO rates on a case-by-case basis. Yes, the waiver of DTO fees is not open to all.

You should contact AWS Support to ask for free DTO rates for the additional data. Support team will review requests at the AWS account level. Once approved, they will offer credits for the data being migrated. Also, AWS will apply additional scrutiny if the same AWS account applies multiple times for free DTO.

Competition and Customer Choice

This announcement intensifies competition within the cloud computing sector. AWS’s decision places pressure on rivals like Microsoft Azure, which still charges egress fees. Market analysts suggest this could lead to further cost reductions and increased flexibility for cloud customers.