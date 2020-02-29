Microsoft’s latest Surface Pro, the Surface Pro 7 is not only versatile and light but also comes with full Windows 10 and that means you can do pretty much everything with it. It’s also a great computer for students, so if you’re looking for a full-blown PC that you can take to your university, look no further than Surface Pro 7.

What is even more important is the fact that the latest Surface Pro 7 is cheaper than its original price. You can now get a discount of up to $460 on the purchase of the Surface Pro 7 + Type Cover Bundle. The cheapest Surface Pro 7 Type Cover Bundle with i3 processor, 4GB RAM, and 128GB storage is now available at a price point of $649, while the i5 variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is now down to $999. The i7 variant with 16GB RAM and the i7 variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage are now available at a price point of $1,299 and $1,599 respectively.

In addition to the new Intel 10th-gen processors, the Surface Pro 7 now comes with a USB-C port and support for Fast Charging. The battery of the Surface Pro 7 can go from 0 to 80 percent in an hour! You can also expand the storage by inserting a microSD card into the Pro 7.

You can see the Surface Pro 7 deal here at Microsoft Store.