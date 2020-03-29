If you’re considering buying a microSD, storage capacity, read and write speed, ability to withstand harsh conditions are things that you should always check out before making a choice.

Speaking of choices, there are plenty out there, but when it comes to providing users great read and write speed at an affordable price, SanDisk Extreme 512GB A2 microSD card is a great choice — the 512GB microSD card is now available only at a price point of $110, down from $200 at Amazon.

The bundle configuration(Card and Card reader bundle) is also down to its price ever at Amazon. The price of the bundle configuration is as cheap as $122.78.

Up to 160MB/s read speeds to save time transferring high res images and 4K UHD videos(2); Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

Up to 90MB/s write speeds for fast shooting; Requires compatible devices capable of reaching such speeds

4K UHD and Full HD ready(2) with UHS Speed Class 3 (U3) and Video Speed Class 30 (V30)(5)

Rated A2 for faster loading and in app performance(8)

Built for and tested in harsh conditions: temperature proof, water proof, shock proof and x ray proof(4)

You can buy the SanDisk Extreme 512GB A2 microSD card here from Amazon.