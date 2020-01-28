Deal Alert: Samsung HMD Odyssey+ VR headset now available for just $229

You can now get a discount of $270 on Samsung Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality headset from Samsung. After discount, you can get this VR headset for just $229.

The Samsung Odyssey+ headset comes with an exclusive Anti-Screen Door Effect (Anti-SDE) Display. In regular VR headset displays, the fine lines separating pixels will become visible disrupting immersive experience and the Screen Door Effect may even lead to dizziness or nausea over time. Samsung claims that its display tech avoids this issue, creating a perceived PPI of 1,233 PPI for an immersive mixed reality experience. The new Odyssey+ also integrates AKG’s premium audio technology for great sounds. The built-in 360o spatial sound support that simulates 3D audio, delivering clear acoustics. The breathable anti-fog material of the Odyssey+’s face padding ensures the inside of the eye box doesn’t mist up, allowing anyone to use the headset for extended hours.

