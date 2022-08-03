OnePlus has officially announced the OnePlus 10T globally, with sales starting in later September.

The OnePlus 10T features a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display. The display has a centrally placed notch to accommodate the selfie camera, and a fingerprint sensor. It measures 6.7-inches and is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 coupled with 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM and 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

As the company confirmed previously, the OnePlus 10T does not have the famous alert slider and Hasselblad camera branding. While some users are not happy with this decision, the company cited price as one of the factors behind the removal of these features.

The 10T is not very different from the original OnePus 10 Pro in the camera department. It has a triple camera setup at the rear, including a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. On the front, you get 16-megapixels for taking selfies and attending video calls.

The handset is equipped with a 4,800mAh battery with support for up to 150W fast charging. However, in North America, the OnePlus 10T will offer up to 125W fast charging. In real-world usage, there is not much difference between 125W and 150W, as the former will charge your device a minute earlier than the latter. OnePlus 10T offers OxygenOS 12.1 out of the box, though it is eligible to get the Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 update. The Android 13 update is expected to roll out to the handset later this year.

OnePlus 10T will go on sale from September 29 in the United States, starting at $649 for the 8/128GB variant, while the higher variant with 16/256GB option will be priced at $749. Both variants come in Moonstone Black and Jade Green colors and will be available for pre-order from September 1 at Amazon, OnePlus.com, and Best Buy.

Are you planning to buy the OnePlus 10T? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.