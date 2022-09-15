Deal Alert: OnePlus 10T down to $650 for a limited time

Amazon is offering a rare $100 discount on the OnePlus 10T, bringing the street price down from $749.99 to $649.99. However, the deal is available for a limited time, which means you do not have plenty of time to think if you should take advantage of this opportunity. What is worse than that is Amazon hasn’t disclosed the timeline of when the limited-time deal will end.

OnePlus 10T went official a month ago. And for a handset that is only a month old, a discount of $100 is pretty decent. Of course, this is the first time the handset is selling at a discounted price on the e-commerce site, but for a limited time. We cannot say anything about whether the company will offer a better price than $649.99 in the future. But for now, this is the best OnePlus 10T deal available online.

For those who do not know about the specifications of the OnePlus 10T, it features a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, which has a centrally placed notch to accommodate the selfie camera, and a fingerprint sensor is also present under it. The handset measures 6.7-inches and is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 coupled with 8GB/12GB/16GB RAM and 128/256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It also has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 main sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter, a 16-megapixel selfies camera. You can learn more about the OnePlus’ newest budget flagship phone here.

It is worth pointing out that the $100 discount is available only on the 16GB/256GB unlocked variant. The handset is available only in Moonstone Black. You can buy the OnePlus 10T and save $100 on the purchase right here from Amazon.

Are you planning to buy the OnePlus 10T now to save $100? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.