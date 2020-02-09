Deal Alert: Microsoft Surface Book with Intel Core i5 and 256GB SSD now available for just $549

The original Surface Book device powered by Intel 6th gen (Skylake) dual-core processors is now available starting at just $549. Yes, this is an old model of Surface Book which was launched back in 2016. The main highlight of Surface Book is the ability to detach the screen from the dock and use it as a tablet. The Surface Pen provides added precision thanks to its 1024 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Tech specs of Surface Book:

Up to 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7-6600U (Skylake).

Up to 16GB of RAM.

13.5 inch PixelSense Detachable Display.

3000 x 2000 Screen Resolution (267 ppi).

Optional Dedicated NVIDIA GPU.

Up to 1TB SSD.

USB 3.0, Mini DisplayPort, SD Card Slot.

802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0.

Surface Pen Included.

Windows 10 Pro.

Find the deal prices below:

