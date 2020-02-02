You can now get a Microsoft Surface Book 2 device with Intel Core i7, 15-inch display, 16GB RAM and 256GB storage for just $1,699 —that’s $800 cheaper than the usual price($2,499). Find the deal here on Walmart. Similarly, the Surface Book 2 with a 13.5″ display, Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM and 256 GB also got a massive $699 discount, taking the price down to $1,299 on Amazon. You can find the deal here. Also, Surface Book 2 with 13.5 display, Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and 512 GB now costs $1749 (a massive $749 discount). Find the deal here.

Surface Book 2 comes with 8th gen Intel Core i7 processors allowing you to run professional-grade software, apps, and PC games with ease. The dedicated NVIDIA GeForce graphics ensure fluid immersive experiences when you connect Windows Mixed Reality headsets. The updated PixelSense Display delivers stunning, lifelike visuals from virtually any angle. And, it offers up to 17 hours of battery life.