Deal Alert: Lenovo ThinkBook 15 with AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD available for $704

by Pradeep

 

Lenovo ThinkBook 15

Lenovo ThinkBook 15 with AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Octo-Processor, 16 GB DDR4 3200MHz (8 GB Soldered + 8 GB DIMM) RAM and 512 GB PCIe SSD is now available for just $704 (with coupon code THINKBFRIDAYNOW) from Lenovo.com.

The ThinkBook 15 comes with a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS, anti-glare, 300 nits display with 5mm thin borders for great viewing experience. It also comes with a range of ports such as full function USB-C, HDMI, and a 4-in-1 card reader.

And with 50% larger fans than the previous generation, dual heat pipes, and better thermal capacity, you can push your processor to its fullest potential. Combine this with AI-enabled Intelligent Cooling, you won’t have to worry about overheating.

Find the deal here at Lenovo.com.

