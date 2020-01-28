Deal Alert: Lenovo ThinkBook 14s with Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD available for $599

by Pradeep

 

The Lenovo ThinkBook 14s combines modern style and consumer-oriented design elements, such as aluminium exteriors, with the business-grade and built-in security features that consumers expect from the Think family PCs. ThinkBook 14S have a premium feel, can lay flat at 180°, and feature ultra-narrow bezels to pack a larger display into a small portable package. Wrapped in aluminium and magnesium metals in a Mineral Grey finish, the laptop’s light-weight, slim body weighs in at 3.3lbs (1.5kg).

You can now get Lenovo ThinkBook 14s with Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD for $599. The Intel Core i5 version is available for just $509.

Highlights of ThinkBook 14S:

  • Features a sleek slim design with its mineral gray all-aluminum chassis
  • 14” narrow bezel display
  • Log in or boot up in a flash with the integrated fingerprint reader on the power button.
  • Speedy response times with its solid-state drive, default discrete graphics
  • Hot keys for Skype calls
  • Dolby Audio with Harman speakers.

Find the deal here on Lenovo.com.

