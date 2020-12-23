Deal Alert: Jabra Elite 75t true wireless earbuds now available for just $99

Last year, Jabra announced the new Jabra Elite 75t, the successor to the popular Elite 65t true wireless earbuds. The updated earbuds are now available for purchase for just $99 from BestBuy.

The Jabra Elite 75t comes with several improvements including better battery life, improved comfort, and fit, and more. Based on the feedback, Jabra has designed an optimal earbud shape and size that will fit a greater number of people. Jabra has also replaced the micro-USB port with a USB-C port for fast charging.

Key features:

Updated Size: New compact earbud shape tested for comfort and secure fit

New compact earbud shape tested for comfort and secure fit ANC : With these noise cancelling earbuds, you can filter out the world and focus on your music; Use the Sound plus app to activate ANC the first time you use it and enable toggling between ANC and HearThrough via your earbud button

: With these noise cancelling earbuds, you can filter out the world and focus on your music; Use the Sound plus app to activate ANC the first time you use it and enable toggling between ANC and HearThrough via your earbud button Battery: Up to 7.5 hours battery life in a single charge, up to 28 hours with the charging case and fast USB-C charging

Up to 7.5 hours battery life in a single charge, up to 28 hours with the charging case and fast USB-C charging Microphones: Four-microphone technology for crystal clear calls even in noisy and windy environments

Four-microphone technology for crystal clear calls even in noisy and windy environments Personalize: Music your way with the customizable equalizer, available in the Jabra Sound+ app, available on iOS and Android devices

Music your way with the customizable equalizer, available in the Jabra Sound+ app, available on iOS and Android devices Durability: IP55-rated durability and two-year warranty against dust and water

IP55-rated durability and two-year warranty against dust and water Voice Assistants: One-touch access to Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant

The Jabra Elite 75t is available in three colors: Black, Titanium Black, and Gold Beige. You can order it here from BestBuy.