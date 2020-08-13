Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 is Microsoft’s 3rd-gen Surface Laptop and it’s also the first Surface Laptop that comes with the USB Type-C port. It comes with the latest Intel processors for improved performance and great battery life. Surface Laptop 3 is now even more attractive because of its discounted price at Amazon.

Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch with Intel Core i5, 8GB memory and 128GB SSD is now available for only $800.

Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch with Intel Core i7, 16GB memory and256GB SSD at Amazon for only $1,299

$1,299 Surface Laptop 3 13.5-inch with Intel Core i7, 16 GB memory and512GB SSD at Amazon for only $1,690

Highlights:

Opens effortlessly with one hand and the invisible hinge – and, get back to work faster with Instant On.

Up to 11.5 hours plus standby that extends your battery when you’re away, and Fast Charging — up to 80% in about an hour.

With industry-leading typing comfort and a larger glass trackpad for efficient navigation.

With both USB-C and USB-A ports for connecting to displays, docking stations and accessory charging.

The interactive touchscreen is optimized with strengthened glass for worry-free daily use.

Be heard loud and clear whether in conference calls or using voice dictation in Office apps with enhanced dual far-field Studio Mics.

If you want to cash in on the deal, you can buy the Surface Laptop 3 at Amazon here.

via Engadget