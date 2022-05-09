Planning to have your movie night in the backyard this weekend? A projector will save you. Yet, a big one can be a cumbersome piece of equipment to carry whenever setting up your venue. In that case, we recommend investing in portable models like this Core Innovations’ 60″ mini home theater projector, which now offers 40% at Best Buy.

Core Innovations made sure to include all your needs in the compact body of its mini home projector that is specifically designed to be portable. It comes with a carrying handle, allowing it to be perfect for outdoor movie nights and spontaneous film-watching in your room. It is easy to set up, thanks to its support for Bluetooth, HDMI, USB, Micro SD, and AV. With this, you have lots of options on how you could watch your clips and video files. This also means you can connect it to a wide variety of devices, such as laptops, gaming consoles, flash drives, smartphones, or other preferred devices. Even more, it comes with a built-in speaker, removing the need for additional sound apparatus to mind.

The mini home projector is equipped with a powerful LED bulb that can provide rich and dynamic details and stunning images. Further, the bulb can deliver 40 ANSI lumens of brightness and last up to 20,000 hours of lamp life for extended use. For high-quality videos, you can count on its decent 1080p resolution support. Depending on your needs, you can adjust its viewing screen from 24 to 60 inches. And to ensure you have control over the distortion of images, you can use its focus adjustment knob anytime. The package also has an included remote control, so you can make some adjustments using its basic settings without leaving your seat!

