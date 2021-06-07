Deal Alert: Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone and get a 32-inch M7 Smart Monitor for just $100

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2

Samsung US is now offering a great deal on Galaxy Z Fold2 smartphone. When you buy the Galaxy Z Fold2 for $1799, you can take advantage of one of the following deals:

  • Get a 32-inch M7 Smart Monitor for just $100
  • Get Galaxy Watch 3 for $99
  • Get Galaxy Buds Pro for $99

You can also trade-in your old smartphone and get $600 instant credit on the purchase. With trade-in, you can get Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 for $1199, plus you can choose one of the above offers. Your purchase of Galaxy Z Fold2 also includes the following:

  • Galaxy Z Premier at your service. Galaxy Z owners enjoy a world of benefits, like access to dedicated Z Concierge, one-time screen replacement and exclusive rewards for referring friends.
  • 2 Free months of YouTube Premium ($23.98 est. value)
  • 6 Free months of SiriusXM Streaming

Find the deal here at Samsung.com.

