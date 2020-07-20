Deal Alert: Bose headphones 700 now available at an all-time low price

Bose headphones 700, one the best wireless headphones in the market right now, is now available at an all-time low price from Amazon US. After the discount, you can get the Bose headphones 700 for $299.

Bose Noise cancelling headphones 700 comes with an unrivaled microphone system picks up and isolates your voice while cancelling the noise around you. The eleven levels of noise cancellation let you truly personalize your environment. Bose headphones 700 is available in black silver or limited edition Soapstone colors.

Bose headphones 700 features:

Keep your phone in your pocket and your head up to the world with easy access to voice assistants for music, navigation, weather, and more

Turn any space into a workplace — with powerful noise cancelling, astonishing sound, unrivaled voice pickup

Personalize your environment with 11 levels of noise cancelling control distractions or let ambient sound in

Access Alexa with the push of a button, or use the wake up word

Optimized for the Google Assistant; Access your voice assistant with a simple button press

Listen comfortably for hours a streamlined, lightweight stainless steel headband and angled ear cups make for a perfect fit

Get up to 20 hours of wireless battery life and time based power information

Find the deal here at Amazon.