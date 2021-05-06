Deal Alert: ASUS Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 CPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD available for just $579

ASUS VivoBook 15

If you are looking for decent laptop that doesn’t compromise much on performance, check out this deal on ASUS VivoBook 15. ASUS VivoBook M515 features a NanoEdge display with wide 178-degree viewing angle, AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor with 16 GB RAM and 512 GB of storage.

With the built-in fingerprint sensor and Windows Hello, you can login to your laptop with just a single touch. ASUS VivoBook M515 comes with the reversible USB-C 3.2 port, USB 3.2 Type A and USB 2.0 ports, HDMI output, and a microSD card reader.

With an overall weight of 4.19 lb, the extremely portable ASUS VivoBook M515 is the lightweight laptop that keeps up with your fast-paced lifestyle.

Check out this deal at Newegg.

