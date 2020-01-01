Happy New Year! Start your 2020 off right by picking up Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition, Darksiders Warmastered Edition, and winter sports game Steep for absolutely free.

All three games will be completely free on the Epic Games Store from now until 4pm GMT on January 9th, 2020. That gives you an entire week-and-a-bit to claim your games, either through your browser or through the Epic Games Launcher.

The ultimate DARKSIDERS II experience! 1080p native resolution. Reworked and tuned game balancing and loot distribution. Improved Graphic Render Engine for even higher visual quality, lighting and shadows. Improved and reworked level, character and environment graphics. Become the terrifying force which everything fears but nothing can escape. Awakened by the End of Days, Death, the most feared of the legendary Four Horsemen embarks on a quest to redeem his brother’s name. Along the way, the Horseman discovers that an ancient grudge may threaten all of Creation. Death lives!

You can pick up Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition for free on the Epic Games Store by following the link here.

Deceived by the forces of evil into prematurely bringing about the end of the world, War – the first Horseman of the Apocalypse – stands accused of breaking the sacred law by inciting a war between Heaven and Hell. Brought before the sacred Charred Council, War is indicted for his crimes and stripped of his powers. Dishonored and facing his own death, War is given the opportunity to return to Earth to search for the truth and punish those responsible. Hunted by a vengeful group of Angels, War must take on the forces of Hell, forge uneasy alliances with the very demons he hunts, and journey across the ravaged remains of the Earth on his quest for vengeance and vindication.

Darksiders Warmastered Edition can be claimed by following the link here.

Ride a massive open world across the Alps, where the powder is always fresh and the run never ends. Defy and master the mountain alone or with friends on skis, wingsuits, snowboards and paragliders. Record and share your best stunts. Create your own path through a massive open-world, and share your best custom lines with friends.

I’m sure you know the drill by now: follow the link here to pick up Steep.

You don’t need to give any payment information to Epic in order to claim your free loot and you can install all your games at your own leisure.

Seeing as the Epic website currently says “Epic Games Store gives you a free game every week,” we can take a safe guess that more games will be coming your way next week, so make sure you check back in to see what you can get your hands on. Happy New Year and happy gaming!