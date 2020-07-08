After being delayed due to COVID-19 related reasons, The Dark Pictures: Little Hope has received a spooky new release date.

The Dark Pictures: Little Hope will now be launching on October 30th, 2020. The game is the second entry in The Dark Pictures Anthology, a series of standalone cinematic horror games that each feature a brand-new story, setting, and characters.

Abandoned and all alone after their bus crashes in bad weather, four college students and their teacher become stranded in the isolated town of Little Hope. Trapped by a mysterious fog, they search desperately for a means of escape whilst terrifying visions from the past haunt them from the shadows. After bearing witness to the town’s gruesome past, and the terrible events of 17th Century Witch trials, hellish beings pursue them relentlessly. Trapped in Little Hope they try to figure out the motivation of these demonic apparitions before the evil forces at work drags each of their souls to hell!

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope will launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on October 30th, 2020.

If you pre-order Little Hope now, you’ll unlock Early Access to The Curator’s Cut of the game, which contains new scenes in addition to the theatrical cut along with different playable characters and new choices and outcomes. You can also buy special limited-edition and collector’s edition versions of the game.

The Limited-Edition Bundle, which is only available at participating retailers, contains both Little Hope and the first game in The Dark Pictures Anthology, Man of Medan, along with a Dark Pictures Cloth Map, two map pins, and a steelcase that contains four slots for four discs.

The Collector’s Edition includes Little Hope, a Dark Pictures Cloth Map, two map pins, a steelcase (also with four slots), and a replica of Mary’s 1692 poppet. This edition of the game is exclusive to the BNEE E-commerce Store.

For more information, including how to pre-order the game in your region, you can visit the official Dark Pictures website by following the link here.