The second entry in Supermassive Games’ The Dark Pictures Anthology, Little Hope, has been delayed due to COVID-19 related reasons.

As announced on Twitter, Little Hope will miss its previously planned summer release and target Fall 2020 instead, as Supermassive Games’ priority is to “keep people safe.”

“Since the COVID19 [sic] crisis hit in March, Supermassive Games has had our 200 strong team working from home,” Supermassive Games CEO Pete Samuels wrote in a statement. “Our priority, throughout, has been the safety of our team.”

A Little Hope update. pic.twitter.com/n0PBjLCMOr — Supermassive Games (@SuperMGames) June 11, 2020

“We have now been working successfully at home for some time, with the entire team committed to delivering the best possible games. With that in mind it rests with me to make the unfortunate announcement that Little Hope will be delayed past the Summer release already announced, now targeting Fall 2020.”

“Our priority has been to keep people safe, and that includes actors and stage crews on whose talents we depend so heavily, other workforces external to our business who all help to create the games we make, and all of the talented people that work within our studio. We will continue to follow government and industry body advice and will only embark on any element of development when such advice tells us that it is safe to do so.”

What happens in the past, never stays buried. Your tour of Little Hope begins this summer.

While fans may be sad to have to wait a little longer to get their hands on Little Hope, it’s always better to be safe than sorry, especially when there’s a global pandemic going on.

This new release window also means that there’s a chance the game will be released around Halloween, offering up well-timed frights for everyone.

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope should release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC in Fall 2020. We’ll be sure to keep you updated. Stay safe, and happy gaming!