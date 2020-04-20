Update 2: Now that the official Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console has been officially announced, we have a bunch of awesome details regarding the console’s look.

For starters, CD Projekt RED has described the upcoming console as something that “encapsulates the urban decay and vibrant tech of Night City”. Sure.

What’s most interesting is that the console is made with the ability to glow in the dark. There’s also a collection of LEDs, color-shift effects, and textures that give the console an awesome unique look.

Those who get the Limited Edition console bundle will also get a download code for Cyberpunk 2077 packed in.

Microsoft has said that the console features “other surprises” as well. Maybe it’ll sound like Keanu Reeves. Who knows?

Update: Microsoft has officially unveiled the special Limited Edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console after a series of leaks.

The console is said to launch in June of this year, months before the game’s September release date. This is presumably due to the consoles original manufacturing schedule which would have planned for the game’s original April date.

Check out the trailer below:

Original Story A new Xbox One X special edition has just been leaked in the form of the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console bundle.

Teased through a short glitch on the Xbox website, the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console has leaked ahead of time thanks to some clever fans. The console was initially set to be revealed in four days time – that’s right, 4/20, boys!

Instead, we can now have a gander at the special edition Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console in its full glory. The console is designed after the in-game patchwork technology, slapping together multiple different colours and machined designs.

While no details have been announced as of yet, we can expect the console to be at least a 1TB console, although upgrading the console’s internal storage up to an impressive 2TB limit would certainly be very appreciated.

This leak comes just hours after Amazon Canada leaked the official Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One controller, a two-coloured design inspired by Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand character.