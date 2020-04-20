Alongside the official announcement of the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console, Microsoft has revealed a litany of additional Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox goodies for fans to sink their money, I mean, wallet into.

For starters, much like Sea of Thieves, Microsoft is offering a Cyberpunk 2077 External Hard Drive to store your Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Original Xbox games.

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox accessories are now available 1

As well as using the awesome Cyberpunk aesthetic, the Cyberpunk HDD will be available in both 2TB and 5TB versions. The 2TB version will cost $89.99 and the 5TB version will cost $149.99.

For those who want to charge their Xbox One Controller with style, Microsoft is also offering a very unique Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Pro Charging Stand. Available for $49.99, the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Pro Charging Stand will allow you to recharge your Xbox One Controller in a “seamless charging experience”.

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox accessories are now available 2

Finally, Microsoft has revealed the Arctic 1 Wireless for Xbox Johnny Silverhand edition: it’s a headset. Featuring low latency 2.4Ghz lossless wireless, Microsoft claims that this $109.99 headset will offer “natural-sounding clarity and a steel-reinforced headband for a perfect fit and lasting durability.

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox accessories are now available 3

Comments