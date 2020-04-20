Alongside the official announcement of the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console, Microsoft has revealed a litany of additional Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox goodies for fans to sink their money, I mean, wallet into.

For starters, much like Sea of Thieves, Microsoft is offering a Cyberpunk 2077 External Hard Drive to store your Xbox One, Xbox 360 and Original Xbox games.

As well as using the awesome Cyberpunk aesthetic, the Cyberpunk HDD will be available in both 2TB and 5TB versions. The 2TB version will cost $89.99 and the 5TB version will cost $149.99.

For those who want to charge their Xbox One Controller with style, Microsoft is also offering a very unique Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Pro Charging Stand. Available for $49.99, the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Pro Charging Stand will allow you to recharge your Xbox One Controller in a “seamless charging experience”.

Finally, Microsoft has revealed the Arctic 1 Wireless for Xbox Johnny Silverhand edition: it’s a headset. Featuring low latency 2.4Ghz lossless wireless, Microsoft claims that this $109.99 headset will offer “natural-sounding clarity and a steel-reinforced headband for a perfect fit and lasting durability.