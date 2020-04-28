The ratings boards have made their decision: the official Cyberpunk 2077 rating is 18+ – consider me shocked.

The official Cyberpunk 2077 rating sneakily crept through the Brazilian Classification Board before being swiftly removed. However, like with most ratings boards, a quick-handed fan managed to nab the details first.

The fan in question is Reddit user JordhanMK who posted the official Cyberpunk 2077 rating onto the Cyberpunk subreddit. Below is a list of content that is causing that unsurprising 18+ Rating.

Weapons without violence (everyone);

• ?Moderate or hinted use of licit drugs (everyone);

• ?Weapon with violence (10+);

• ?Criminal action without violence (10+);

• ?Description of consume of licit drugs (10+);

• ?Derogatory Language (10+);

• ?Verbal Agression (12+);

• ?Violent acts (12+);

• ?Sexual pleasurement (12+);

• ?Consume of licit drugs (12+);

• ?Violence description (12+);

• ?Exposure to danger (12+);

• ?Exposure to death corpse (12+);

• ?Body injury (12+);

• ?Foul Language (12+);

• ?Sexual Language (12+);

• ?Blood (12+);

• ?Description of illicit drug consumption or trafficking (14+);

• ?Sexualization (14+);

• ?Sexual exploitation (14+);

• ?Intentional death (14+);

• ?Nudity (14+);

• ?Prostitution (14+);

• ?Sexual Relationship (14+);

• ?Consume of illicit drugs (16+);

• ?Mutilation (16+);

• ?Intense sexual relation (16+);

• ?Suicide (16+);

• ?Cruelty (18+); Aggravating: Illicit drug consumption and intense sexual relationship was aggravated by scene composition.

If you were somehow surprised by the “mature” content in Cyberpunk 2077: 1) How? 2) Now you know what you’re in for.

Even Cyberpunk’s lead quest designer Pawel Sasko took to Twitter to comment on the leaked age rating.

“You surprised?” Sasko said. “We don’t f*** around.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently set for a September release following a sizable delay. If you can’t wait to grab your hands on something from the world of CD Projekt, check out the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console.