The ratings boards have made their decision: the official Cyberpunk 2077 rating is 18+ – consider me shocked.

The official Cyberpunk 2077 rating sneakily crept through the Brazilian Classification Board before being swiftly removed. However, like with most ratings boards, a quick-handed fan managed to nab the details first.

The fan in question is Reddit user JordhanMK who posted the official Cyberpunk 2077 rating onto the Cyberpunk subreddit. Below is a list of content that is causing that unsurprising 18+ Rating.

  •   Weapons without violence (everyone);
    • ?Moderate or hinted use of licit drugs (everyone);
    • ?Weapon with violence (10+);
    • ?Criminal action without violence (10+);
    • ?Description of consume of licit drugs (10+);
    • ?Derogatory Language (10+);
    • ?Verbal Agression (12+);
    • ?Violent acts (12+);
    • ?Sexual pleasurement (12+);
    • ?Consume of licit drugs (12+);
    • ?Violence description (12+);
    • ?Exposure to danger (12+);
    • ?Exposure to death corpse (12+);
    • ?Body injury (12+);
    • ?Foul Language (12+);
    • ?Sexual Language (12+);
    • ?Blood (12+);
    • ?Description of illicit drug consumption or trafficking (14+);
    • ?Sexualization (14+);
    • ?Sexual exploitation (14+);
    • ?Intentional death (14+);
    • ?Nudity (14+);
    • ?Prostitution (14+);
    • ?Sexual Relationship (14+);
    • ?Consume of illicit drugs (16+);
    • ?Mutilation (16+);
    • ?Intense sexual relation (16+);
    • ?Suicide (16+);
    • ?Cruelty (18+);

Aggravating: Illicit drug consumption and intense sexual relationship was aggravated by scene composition.

If you were somehow surprised by the “mature” content in Cyberpunk 2077: 1) How? 2) Now you know what you’re in for.

Even Cyberpunk’s lead quest designer Pawel Sasko took to Twitter to comment on the leaked age rating.

“You surprised?” Sasko said. “We don’t f*** around.”

Cyberpunk 2077 is currently set for a September release following a sizable delay. If you can’t wait to grab your hands on something from the world of CD Projekt, check out the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console.

Comments