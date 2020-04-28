The ratings boards have made their decision: the official Cyberpunk 2077 rating is 18+ – consider me shocked.
The official Cyberpunk 2077 rating sneakily crept through the Brazilian Classification Board before being swiftly removed. However, like with most ratings boards, a quick-handed fan managed to nab the details first.
The fan in question is Reddit user JordhanMK who posted the official Cyberpunk 2077 rating onto the Cyberpunk subreddit. Below is a list of content that is causing that unsurprising 18+ Rating.
- Weapons without violence (everyone);
• ?Moderate or hinted use of licit drugs (everyone);
• ?Weapon with violence (10+);
• ?Criminal action without violence (10+);
• ?Description of consume of licit drugs (10+);
• ?Derogatory Language (10+);
• ?Verbal Agression (12+);
• ?Violent acts (12+);
• ?Sexual pleasurement (12+);
• ?Consume of licit drugs (12+);
• ?Violence description (12+);
• ?Exposure to danger (12+);
• ?Exposure to death corpse (12+);
• ?Body injury (12+);
• ?Foul Language (12+);
• ?Sexual Language (12+);
• ?Blood (12+);
• ?Description of illicit drug consumption or trafficking (14+);
• ?Sexualization (14+);
• ?Sexual exploitation (14+);
• ?Intentional death (14+);
• ?Nudity (14+);
• ?Prostitution (14+);
• ?Sexual Relationship (14+);
• ?Consume of illicit drugs (16+);
• ?Mutilation (16+);
• ?Intense sexual relation (16+);
• ?Suicide (16+);
• ?Cruelty (18+);
Aggravating: Illicit drug consumption and intense sexual relationship was aggravated by scene composition.
If you were somehow surprised by the “mature” content in Cyberpunk 2077: 1) How? 2) Now you know what you’re in for.
Even Cyberpunk’s lead quest designer Pawel Sasko took to Twitter to comment on the leaked age rating.
“You surprised?” Sasko said. “We don’t f*** around.”
Cyberpunk 2077 is currently set for a September release following a sizable delay. If you can’t wait to grab your hands on something from the world of CD Projekt, check out the Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X console.