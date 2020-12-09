Cyberpunk 2077 on Xbox Series X offers a toggle between performance and resolution, an option that isn’t available for gamers on Sony’s PlayStation 5.

Reported by VGC, CD Projekt RED’s long-hyped RPG will give players the option to choose their performance profile on Microsoft’s next-gen console.

With both versions of the game being next-gen half-steps for the new consoles until a full next-gen version releases sometime in 2021, the higher-end version of Cyberpunk on consoles appears to have different targets for both new consoles.

With PlayStation 5 running the game through the console’s backward compatibility mode with slight improvements, the PS5 version does appear to unlock the framerate to 60fps but there aren’t the same options that are available on Xbox.

“The PS4 version of Cyberpunk appears to default to 60fps on PlayStation 5,” the outlet writes. “But there’s seemingly no option to sacrifice frame rate for a higher resolution like on Xbox’s next-gen console.”

On Xbox Series X, Cyberpunk gives players the option to play the game with a 60fps framerate target or a higher resolution. The game’s exact resolution target hasn’t been stated.

A Reddit user on the Xbox Series X subreddit has explained that the game automatically defaults to the 60fps performance mode – just like PlayStation 5.

“I prefer performance mode. The game runs at 60fps with occasional dips (again pre day 1 patch),” the Redditor writes. “Resolution takes a hit but overall image quality doesn’t suffer enough to justify playing this game at 30fps in my opinion.

“Cyberpunk 2077 will be backwards compatible with both next-gen consoles! Your PS4 copy of the game will work on PS5 on launch day,” developer CD Projekt RED said in July. “Anyone who buys the game on Xbox One will be able to play their copy on Xbox Series X when the console launches too!”

“A later upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, taking full advantage of the next-gen hardware, will be available for free.”