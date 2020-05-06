Close your door and get a chair under the handle, the Cyberpunk 2077 ESRB rating has revealed various in-game adult activities that your parents absolutely cannot see.

It appears that Cyberpunk 2077 will open with some nudity as the Cyberpunk 2077 will allow you to “select a gender and customize their character; customization can include depictions of breasts, buttocks, and genitalia, as well as various sizes and combinations of genitals.”

Yes, Conan Exile finally has competition.

Anyways, as for more things your ancestors wouldn’t approve of, players will be able to experience numerous adult interactions with ladies of the night that will depict r-rated activities from a first-person perspective.

The Cyberpunk 2077 ESRB rating reveals that these exchanges of money for the dance-with-no-pants “depict partially nude characters moaning suggestively while moving through various positions.”

The description states that these interactions are brought to life through “brief depictions of thrusting motions; other scenes depict a character’s head moving towards a partner’s crotch.”

Now, sorry for the blue balls, but you’ll have to wait quite a while if you’re going to be someone who’ll actually enjoy all the sookies and hawnies on your virtual boabies. Unfortunately for you, Cyberpunk 2077 will not be releasing until September.

CD Projekt RED’s massive RPG will at least be available with an Xbox Series X enhancement for those who purchase Microsoft’s next-gen console.