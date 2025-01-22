Cutout.Pro Review - Is It Worth a Try?

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Looking for an unbiased Cutout.Pro review? I’ll expose all the details.

This online AI platform promises to simplify editing photos and videos with features like background removal, object elimination, and even animation. As someone who loves exploring photo editing tools, I was curious to see how Cutout.Pro stacks up.

But before I share my experience with the tool, here’s the big question.

What Is Cutout.Pro?

Cutout.Pro is an AI-powered online image and video editing tool that offers several automatic enhancement features. For example, you can:

Remove or blur backgrounds

Eliminate unwanted objects

Improve image and video quality

Animate pictures.

It’s designed for casual users and professionals who need efficient and high-quality editing tools for their creative projects.

Features

Let’s look at some of the most notable tools:

Remove Unwanted Objects

Cutout.Pro can remove unwanted objects like texts, symbols, or even people from your photos like HitPaw Photo Object Remover. You can also erase scratches, spots, or tears to make old pics look brand new again. You can upload the image, copy and paste the photo or URL, or drag and drop.

Once you have uploaded the file, you can set the brush size. Use Smear repair to tap on the object you want to remove or Tick repair to circle it.

For this example, I chose to use the Tick repair function to remove the ball by circling it. Here’s the result.

It was simple to use, and I liked how the object was removed without leaving any shadows or traces.

Remove Video Backgrounds

Cutout.Pro automatically detects and removes the background from videos. It works similarly to CapCut. This feature supports formats including mp4, .webm, .mov, and .gif. It can also accommodate files up to 2GB and 4K video resolution.

After uploading your clip, it removes the background automatically and allows you to download it in HD.

I liked how it had options to pick the background color.

Remove Background from Photo

This feature uses advanced algorithms to automatically detect and remove backgrounds from videos. You can replace them with new backgrounds or leave them transparent. All you need to do is upload the image and Cutout.Pro will handle everything.

It has two download options: free and HD. The free download doesn’t deduct any credit from your account, while the HD option takes one credit. However, I was disappointed that the tool removed the ball instead of just the background, unlike Unscreen.

All the download options support PNG and JPG files.

Face Cutout

Cutout.Pro’s Face Cutout feature uses advanced technology to recognize and extract faces accurately. I enjoyed a similar feature when using Fotor.

After uploading the image, the feature will automatically separate the body from the face, as shown below. You can also download the image for free in PNG or JPG or use a credit to get an HD version.

Moreover, you can edit it to blur the background, change the color, or pick a background color instead of using the transparent version. You can also customize the size and add shadow or text.

Photo Enhancer

This feature enhances photos by adjusting brightness, contrast, sharpness, and colors to make them more vibrant and clear, like Picsart. It has quality and fidelity options. Both help to make the image clearer than the original one, but the fidelity option is better in terms of sharpness, color, and brightness.

I like the results, but I found it expensive. The HD version costs two credits, which is costly compared to other features like background remover.

Anime Enhancer

Anime Enhancer improves anime and cartoon pictures by making the colors brighter, lines clearer, and details sharper. SnapEdit also has a similar feature, but Cutout.Pro is better in terms of color and brightness. This feature works like a photo enhancer but it specializes in anime and cartoons.

The results were good, but it cost two credits to download the HD version.

Video Enhancer

The Video Enhancer feature supports various formats like mp4, .webm, .mov, and .gif, making it versatile for different types of videos. It can handle files up to 2GB and supports resolutions up to 4K.

This feature should enhance the quality of videos by making them clearer, sharper, and more vibrant. Unfortunately, Cutout.Pro didn’t show noticeable improvements in the clip, unlike Vmake.

Photo Colorizer

The Photo Colorizer makes old black-and-white photos colorful again, like with Hotspot.ai. It looks at every detail and adds realistic colors to bring the pictures back to life. It’s great for bringing back old memories.

The results were great and the HD version cost two credits to download. You can also download the image in PNG or JPG format.

Photo Animer

The Photo Animer feature turns ordinary photos into animated images like Reface AI. It adds motion and life to still pictures, making them move like short video clips. This feature is good for creating lively and engaging visuals from regular snapshots.

The results were decent, and you can choose different examples on the right side of the screen. However, the free download comes with a watermark and supports only 360p.

The HD download is watermark-free and supports 720p resolution in both MP4 and GIF formats. When I attempted to save it, I was prompted to purchase credits.

Photo Color Correction

Photo color correction fixes issues like too much or too little brightness, contrast, or saturation. This process helps photos appear more natural and true to life, improving overall quality. However, Pixlr has a more advanced feature that allows you to manually add colors, light, details, and scenes.

Still, it worked well and added brightness to my dull photo. It costs a credit to get the HD version.

It also had the option to choose an area you want to color correct by cropping it. Here are the results I got.

Blur Background

The Blur Background feature allows you to create stunning photos with blurred backgrounds like Pixelcut. That way, the main subject of your photo stands out prominently while the background fades into a pleasing, soft blur.

I liked its editor button, which allowed me to customize the background more. You can add a background photo or color instead of just blurring it. The blur option also lets you choose the intensity level.

How To Use Cutout.Pro

Here’s how to use Cutout.Pro:

Go to the official website and tap the Login/Sign up button.

Select Sign up and add your details. Once done, tap Sign up at the bottom, and you’ll receive a confirmation email.

Select a feature you want to use. I’ll pick “Remove background from photo.”

Tap Upload image and select a photo.

Cutout.Pro will remove the background automatically.

That was easy, right? So, how much does it cost?

Pricing

This Cutout.Pro review wouldn’t be complete without looking into its pricing. It has three packages:

Free account: five free credits per month.

five free credits per month. Subscription plan: starting at 40 credits/mo for $5.00.

starting at 40 credits/mo for $5.00. Pay as you go: starting at three monthly credits for $2.99.

The Free Account only offers five free credits monthly, but you can earn five more if you invite friends to register.

The Subscription plan starts at 40 credits/mo for $5.00, with more options up to 2,000,000 monthly credits, costing $34,000. You can also contact the support team if you want a customized option. It has a 14-day money-back guarantee policy if the service doesn’t meet your expectations. You can also upgrade, downgrade, or cancel the subscription anytime, and all unused credits will be rolled over.

Furthermore, the Pay as you go package offers credits that don’t expire. You can also purchase up to 10,000 credits for $1,399 or customize your plan by contacting the support team.

Cutout.Pro Review – Verdict

Overall, Cutout.Pro is an alright app for editing photos and videos for both casual and professional users. It offers several features, such as background removal, face cutouts, photo colorization, and more. However, some features, like the video enhancement tool, may not show improvements, and certain advanced functions can be costly.

Hopefully, this Cutout.Pro review has covered all you wanted to know about it.