Customer Key support for Microsoft Teams now available in preview

Microsoft already has Customer Key support for Exchange Online, SharePoint Online, and OneDrive. At Ignite, Microsoft announced that it will bring Customer Key support for Microsoft Teams. Today, Microsoft announced the public preview of Customer Key support for Microsoft Teams. With Customer Key, organizations can control the root encryption keys for their Microsoft 365 data at-rest at the application level.
Customer Key is built on service encryption and provides an added layer of encryption at the application level for data-at-rest and allows you as the organization to control the encryption keys.
Customer Key encrypts:
- SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, and Teams files.
- Files uploaded to OneDrive for Business.
- Exchange Online mailbox content including e-mail body content, calendar entries, and the content within email attachments.
- Text conversations from Skype for Business.
Source: Microsoft
Comments