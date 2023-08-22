At last, custom instructions in ChatGPT are now available in UK and EU

Custom instructions in ChatGPT have been a hot-wanted feature that everybody wants. The good news is, it is now available for users in the UK and the EU.

If you’re not familiar, custom instructions in ChatGPT can give the chatbot more context about your needs and preferences. This can help the chatbot to generate more relevant and accurate responses. When it was first announced back in July, only those paid users in the ChatGPT Plus plan can take this feature out for a spin.

Now available in the EU & UK! https://t.co/mcu8CMpPAf — OpenAI (@OpenAI) August 21, 2023

For example, you could use custom instructions to tell the chatbot your role/profession, interests, preferred style of communication and tones, and more.

“ChatGPT will consider your custom instructions for every conversation going forward. The model will consider the instructions every time it responds, so you won’t have to repeat your preferences or information in every conversation,” said OpenAI in a blog post at the time of the feature’s release.

As we’ve previously reported, this very feature rolled out for free users worldwide earlier this month, with the exception of EU and UK users, on both web and mobile users. As a beta feature, you’d need to go to Settings > Beta features and have custom instructions enabled.

Not too long ago, the AI giant also modernized content moderation on GPT-4 and acquitted AI studio Global Illumination, its first-ever since its founding.