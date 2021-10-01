After two years of preparatory work, Facebook has announced that it has enabled cross-platform chat between Messenger and Instagram.

To enable this feature users will have to opt in, but Facebook says “over 70% of eligible people on Instagram have updated to the new Messenger experience.”

To sweeten the deal the new experience will offer a number of new features including polls in DM groups in Instagram, group-typing indicators on Messenger, Facebook’s Watch Together feature on Instagram and new themes for Messenger.

Find all the details in Facebook’s blog post here.