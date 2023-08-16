Create tab group in Edge easier with this new dropdown menu

by Rafly Pratama
August 16, 2023

Want to create tab group in Edge easier? Well, we’ve got some good news for you.

Microsoft Edge’s engineers are always working rigorously to bring new features and improvements to the browser. And, as recently unearthed by an insider, they’re reportedly working to bring a brand-new dropdown menu next to the New Tab button.

As spotted by Edge insider @Leopeva64, the Redmond-based tech giant is testing this feature in Canary, the experimental channel of the browser. There are a few options you can choose, including creating a new group or access the History hub, but more could be announced soon.

A short while back, the insider also said that there’s a niceenhancement in store for another convenient feature called Quick actions in Edge’s sidebar

Although it was first noticed last year that you could control YouTube video playback (play/pause) by hovering over it, this quick access functionality has now been introduced to other sidebar applications like Word (for crafting a new document) and Outlook (for composing a new email).

 Previous

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked

{"email":"Email address invalid","url":"Website address invalid","required":"Required field missing"}