Copilot's rebranding as "Windows Intelligence" may arrive in this month's Ignite event

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

Recent reports online suggest that Microsoft may be rebranding Copilot, its AI offerings, into “Windows Intelligence” following Apple’s footsteps of naming its on-device AI as “Apple Intelligence.”

Paul David Hewson (@teroalhonen on X) reveals the latest Windows 11 builds with strings of codes that could hint at this potential rebranding. As Tech Radar first picked up earlier over the weekend, this could unify various AI tools on the Windows ecosystem, including Copilot, under a single label.

Here’s what it looks like, courtesy of the eagle-eyed user.

Or, in other words, could redefine Copilot as a subset of Windows Intelligence rather than a standalone tool. But if that happens, this rebranding could destroy any attempt that Microsoft is making for a cohesive branding identity.

It’s almost an open secret that Microsoft has a weird habit for this: what we know now as Copilot was first called “Bing Chat” or “Bing AI Chat” until this year. And, there were also rumors of the rebranding of Copilot as “Microsoft 365 Copilot” before the Copilot’s “Wave 2” event back in August.

It’s also important to remember that these reports came out just in time as the Redmond tech giant is gearing up for the upcoming Ignite event. Taking place online and in Chicago from November 18 to 22, Ignite 2024 will focus on all things AI, Copilot, and cloud. So, if this rebranding turns out to be true, chances are we may see its debut by then.