Copilot takes all the presents on Bing Chat's first birthday

After a four-year absence, Microsoft will return to the Super Bowl LVIII advertising stage, focusing on its AI assistant, Copilot. The company plans to showcase real-world examples of individuals using Copilot to achieve their goals.

The Super Bowl LVIII ad campaign centers around individuals utilizing Copilot’s capabilities to turn their ideas into concrete accomplishments.

Viewers will witness an aspiring entrepreneur crafting a business plan, a filmmaker translating their vision into storyboards, and a fantasy football enthusiast bringing their dream mascot to life with an editable image.

To coincide with the ad campaign, Microsoft unveiled a significant update to the Copilot experience across its website and mobile applications. Users can expect a more streamlined interface for intuitive navigation and enhanced idea exploration.

The update includes a visual refresh featuring cleaner answer displays, a carousel of suggested prompts to spark user creativity, and an expansion of Copilot’s image generation capabilities.

Today’s announcement also marks one year since Microsoft stepped into the realm of AI-powered experiences with Bing Chat. The company reports strong adoption of Copilot, with over 5 billion chats and 5 billion images generated to date. This growth has significantly increased Microsoft Edge and Bing search engine usage.

With this, Microsoft also announced Designer in Copilot. Customize your generated images with inline editing in Copilot1. Highlight objects, blur backgrounds, and add pixel art effects for free.

