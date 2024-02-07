Check out Microsoft’s Super Bowl 2024 commercial

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Super Bowl commercials have become a cultural phenomenon of their own, alongside the game itself. Many viewers tune in specifically to watch these ads. Despite the rising cost of airtime (a 30-second spot now costs around $5 million), the Super Bowl remains a unique marketing event, capturing a massive audience all at once. Last year’s Super Bowl had over 100 million viewers, making it a great platform for advertisers.

Today, Microsoft revealed its 2024 Super Bowl commercial. The commercial is about Microsoft Copilot, an AI companion that will help you in a variety of ways. Microsoft Copilot is now available to anyone, anywhere, on any device.

With Microsoft Copilot and the power of AI, ideas become action, the impossible becomes possible, and hopes become reality.

In the 2024 Super Bowl commercial, Microsoft shows the power of Copilot by highlighting some common use cases like how people can ask Copilot to generate story board images for their script, ask Copilot to write code for a 3D game, ask Copilot to help in preparing for their exams, generate logos for their new businesses, and more.

“This year, we’re proud to celebrate the transformative power of AI and Microsoft Copilot, showcasing peoples’ “watch me” moments with Copilot enabling people to do things previously unattainable. With a simple sentence or two, you will see a budding entrepreneur turn a fledgling idea for a new product into an actionable business plan, a filmmaker’s concept into a rich set of storyboards, and a fantasy football player’s team come to life with a mascot image they can edit inline,” wrote Yusuf Mehdi, Executive Vice President, Consumer Chief Marketing Officer at Microsoft.