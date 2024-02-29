Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Microsoft first teased a OneDrive experience powered with the AI capabilities of Copilot back in October of last year, and now there’s a date for when it will be coming to everyone. The company today detailed that that experience will finally be available later in April for those with Microsoft 365 work and school accounts and Copilot for Microsoft 365 license. As you expect, the goal is to help make interacting with files easier.

If you missed it, there are a few things Copilot in OneDrive can do for you. Available in the file viewer in Teams, OneDrive on the Web, and SharePoint, you can use the feature to ask questions and answers about a specific file, or even summarize it without having to read through all of it. You can do this in natural language and prompts, too. It provides insights about files, assistance with finding old files while you might have been on vacation, and even creating outlines, tables, and FAQs. Next month, in March, Microsoft says you’ll also be able to get Copilot-generated summaries in document-sharing notifications, too.

Much like most AI assistants these days, Copilot in OneDrive is pretty super-powered. You can use it to improve a document for viewing. Just as an example, Microsoft says you can ask a question like “What suggestions do you have to improve the deck /new-sales-process.ppt.”

Copilot in OneDrive works with all kinds of files stored in OneDrive, including the traditional office document format, PDFs, Web files, and even OpenDocument formats. It works in different languages, too, and isn’t just limited to English. You’ll find it in French, German, Italian, Japanese, and even simplified Chinese. More languages are coming in March and April, including Arabic and Korean.

These features are only for those who are using Microsoft 365 work or school accounts. They will not be coming to consumers who are using personal Microsoft accounts. We talked a little more about the differences in Copilot for work and school in a separate guide.