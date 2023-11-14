Copilot in Microsoft Shopping starts rolling out, so does AI-powered Review Summaries

With the festive season just around the corner, Microsoft has announced the release of Copilot, an AI-powered shopping assistant. Copilot is designed to help users find what they need in less time, whether looking for gift ideas for a specific person or searching for a product using an image.

It was first introduced to the public back in September. To access Copilot, open your Edge browser and enter https://bing.com/shop/ai in the address bar.

“Copilot in Microsoft Shopping is designed to be your shopper and help you find what you need in less time,” says the blog post.

You can give it prompts like ‘What are some gift ideas for teenage boys?’ and Copilot will ask you a set of intelligent questions to help narrow down ideas for gifts for your nephew. Coming soon, you can share a picture of the product you’re looking for, and Copilot will guide you to the right match.

Review Summaries, which is an AI-powered tool for generating product review summaries, is now available. To access Review Summaries, simply click on the Copilot icon located on the Edge sidebar and request it to provide a summary of what people are saying about a particular item online.

While Copilot works on any browser, Microsoft Edge is found to provide the best experience and, who knows, maybe potential savings.

I hope the Copilot will be released and usable by Black Friday so that users can take advantage of the best deals available. In my opinion, if Copilot can help us find the best deal on Black Friday, it would be a great marketing start for Microsoft, and no other advertising would be more effective.