Copilot can take a thing or two from Gemini on Samsung devices

When Samsung signed a deal with Google to bring its Gemini AI to the Galaxy smartphones earlier this year, anticipations were flowing. The Microsoft-backed OpenAI, which posed as a direct competitor to Google in the AI space, also signed a similar deal with Apple to bring its AI to iPhones & other products.

And recently, as the Galaxy Unpacked unfolded in Paris this week, Google expanded its AI use in the mobile. Copilot now has a thing or two to learn.

The Circle to Search feature, which also is coming to Chrome’s desktop, now lets you learn more complex topics like symbolic math and scan barcodes and QR codes on your screen. While Microsoft does work on Circle to Search’s carbon-copy called “Circle to Copilot,” such a feature to scan barcodes is yet to be present in the Copilot mobile app on both Android and iOS.

After arriving on several S24 smartphones earlier, Gemini’s Circle to Search feature has now arrived on the recently announced Galaxy Z Fold6 and Flip6. Additional Samsung devices will follow later this year.

Besides, Google also announced that the new Wear OS 5 for Galaxy Watches will boast improved performance and battery life, along with advanced health monitoring capabilities, including heart rate tracking and sleep monitoring.

At this week’s event in Paris, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold6 and Galaxy Z Flip6 alongside the Galaxy Buds3 and Galaxy Buds3 Pro. Both of the phones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, which has been hailed as Qualcomm’s most powerful mobile chip to date.