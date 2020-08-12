Remedy Entertainment’s Control will be getting a free next-gen enhancement, but only for those who purchase a new Ultimate Edition version of the game.

Revealed this afternoon, Remedy Entertainment will be offering the next-gen upgrade for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X but only for customers who pick up a secondary version of the game.

“We will offer a free next-gen digital upgrade for those who buy Control Ultimate Edition on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” Remedy said on their website. “The free upgrade path to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 is only available for Control Ultimate Edition.”

This news comes after the reveal of the game’s new Ultimate Edition for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. This Ultimate Edition version of the game will include the game’s original and upcoming DLC packs that are available to purchase seperately for the original game.

In layman’s terms, if you purchased the original release and then the DLC, you are not eligible for a next-gen upgrade. However, if you pick up this new version then you’ll get the next-gen upgrade.

When we reviewed Control last year we gave it a 9/10 for being one of Remedy’s most engaging game in years.